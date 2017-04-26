Orrin Hatch inadvertently helps end the debate over the deficit

Senator Orrin G. Hatch, the Republican finance committee chairman, is a critical voice on tax issues in Congress and support from him could make the difference in whether members of Congress fall in line and support the president’s proposal. […]



“I’m open to getting this country moving,” Mr. Hatch said. He said that if the tax cut could stimulate the economy, then he was not as bothered by the impact it had on budget deficits. “I’m not so sure we have to go that route, but if we do, I can live with it,” Mr. Hatch said.