Official report exposes GOP health care promises as falsehoods

President Donald Trump rode to the White House making big promises on health care – pledges that he is now in serious danger of breaking…. So now that the House GOP’s American Health Care Act (AHCA) is here, how do these pledges look?



Not good, according to an analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released on Monday. The report found the House plan – which the Trump administration has thrown its support behind – would cause millions to lose insurance and raise costs for vulnerable populations.