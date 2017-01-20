New details from investigation cast cloud over Trump inauguration

Rachel Maddow relays breaking news from the New York Times that U.S. intelligence investigators are looking at intercepted communications and financial transactions between Russia and members of the Donald Trump campaign.

American law enforcement and intelligence agencies are examining intercepted communications and financial transactions as part of a broad investigation into possible links between Russian officials and associates of President-elect Donald J. Trump, including his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, current and former senior American officials said.



The continuing counterintelligence investigation means that Mr. Trump will take the oath of office on Friday with his associates under investigation and after the intelligence agencies concluded that the Russian government had worked to help elect him.