Monday’s Mini-Report, 6.10.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Progress: “House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., announced Monday that he had reached an agreement with the Department of Justice over obtaining underlying evidence from the Mueller report related to possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.”

* In related news: “Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean, who played a key role in the Watergate hearings in the 1970s, compared the findings in the Mueller report to Watergate Monday as Democrats launched an ambitious wave of hearings and votes targeting President Donald Trump and his administration.”

* SCOTUS: “The Supreme Court said Monday that it will not take up a challenge to a federal law that restricts the ownership of gun silencers, attachments that muffle the sound of gunfire.”

* A fight worth watching: “Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Todd Young (R-IN) have teamed up to request a report on Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, which could result in a vote to halt an arms trade worth billions.”

* ICE: “On the same day the White House heralded veterans on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, a federal watchdog said the government had violated its own rules on deporting former service members – and immigration authorities have no idea how many they have removed.”

* More stonewalling: “Kris Kobach refused to answer several questions from a congressional panel investigating the Trump administration’s efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, after the White House told him not to discuss his conversations with the president.”

* He has curious priorities: “The White House is pressing ahead with President Donald Trump’s demand that Boeing Co. paint new Air Force One jets red, white and blue, replacing the blue-and-white pattern used since the early 1960s.”

* Metaphor watch: “In what may be the greatest act of political satire ever performed by a plant, the symbolic ‘friendship tree’ planted last year by Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron has died, according to reports in France.”

* I knew Simon for many years and I’m struggling to process this news: “We are heartbroken to inform you that our beloved friend and colleague Simon Maloy has passed away after a year-and-a-half-long battle with colon cancer.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.