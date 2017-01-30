Monday’s Mini-Report, 1.30.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* The deadly attack on the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center: “The suspect in the Canadian mosque shooting – which the prime minister declared ‘a despicable act of terrorism’ – has been identified as Alexandre Bissonnette, several law enforcement sources familiar with he investigation told NBC News.”
* I hope Trump doesn’t denounce this: “On a snowy Polish plain dominated by Russian forces for decades, American tanks and troops sent a message to Moscow and demonstrated the firepower of the NATO alliance on Monday.”
* An unnamed senior Trump administration official last night said this of the new Muslim ban: “It really is a massive success story in terms of implementation on every single level.” Was the unnamed senior official the president himself?
* Radical developments in Israel: “ ‘Clearly it’s time for a quantum change,’ Naftali Bennett, the education minister, who plans to introduce the annexation bill, said in an interview. ‘The incremental approach has not worked. We have to understand it’s a new reality. We have to go big, bold and fast.’”
* For those who aren’t yet familiar with one of the White House’s most important aides, this piece from last summer is worth revisiting: “How Stephen Miller went from obscure Capitol Hill staffer to Donald Trump’s warm-up act – and resident ideologue.”
* I’m sometimes baffled by Russia’s American defenders: “Russia’s parliament voted 380-3 on Friday to decriminalize domestic violence in cases where it does not cause ‘substantial bodily harm’ and does not occur more than once a year.”
* Some rare good news for Christie: “New Jersey prosecutors said Friday they will not pursue a criminal misconduct case against Republican Gov. Chris Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.”
* A compelling piece from the estimable Alyssa Rosenberg: “[T]here is an awesome jolt of power that comes with truly understanding that we hired the people who represent us in Congress and the White House, and we have every right – in fact, we have the responsibility – to manage their performance and to fire them if they do poorly. I just wish we recognized that we’ve had this authority all along; that it took a Trump administration to activate it says as much about us as it does about his extraordinary disregard for our norms and institutions.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
