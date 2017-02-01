Jeff Sessions’ independence as AG is hard to even imagine

In jagged black strokes, President Trump’s signature was scribbled onto a catalogue of executive orders over the past 10 days that translated the hard-line promises of his campaign into the policies of his government.



The directives bore Trump’s name, but another man’s fingerprints were also on nearly all of them: Jeff Sessions. […]



From immigration and health care to national security and trade, Sessions is the intellectual godfather of the president’s policies. His reach extends throughout the White House, with his aides and allies accelerating the president’s most dramatic moves, including the ban on refugees and citizens from seven mostly Muslim nations that has triggered fear around the globe.