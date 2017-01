Investment controversies raise doubts about Trump’s pick for HHS

Making matters even more unusual, by



Just on the surface, Rep. Tom Price's (R-Ga.) nomination to become the Secretary of Health and Human Services appears problematic. The far-right congressman has a radical approach to health policy; he's associated with fringe elements ; and he's been a staunch critic of evidence-based policymaking. Making matters even more unusual, by some accounts , Donald Trump's transition team has kept Price out of the loop while officials work on the incoming administration's health-care reform package, so that he'll be "inoculated" during his confirmation hearings. In other words, Trump World doesn't want Price to have to answer questions about the policies he'd implement at HHS, so Trump aides have kept him deliberately in the dark. But below the surface, controversies like this one, as reported by CNN , keep popping up.

Price bought between $1,001 to $15,000 worth of shares last March in Zimmer Biomet, according to House records reviewed by CNN. Less than a week after the transaction, the Georgia Republican congressman introduced the HIP Act, legislation that would have delayed until 2018 a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) regulation that industry analysts warned would significantly hurt Zimmer Biomet financially once fully implemented.



Zimmer Biomet, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of knee and hip implants, was one of two companies that would have been hit the hardest by the new CMS regulation that directly impacts the payments for such procedures, according to press reports and congressional sources.