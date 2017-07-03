The Rachel Maddow Show / The MaddowBlog
Fireworks light up the sky over the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, and the U.S. Capitol on July 4, 2013 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Independence Day 2017

By

MaddowBlog will probably be pretty quiet today in honor of the 4th of July holiday. That said, I’ll be around if there’s a major, unexpected news development.

We’ll return to a normal schedule on Wednesday morning.

Have a safe and enjoyable holiday.

