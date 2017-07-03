Fireworks light up the sky over the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, and the U.S. Capitol on July 4, 2013 in Washington, DC. Mark Wilson/Getty Images Independence Day 2017 07/03/17 08:00 AM By Steve Benen MaddowBlog will probably be pretty quiet today in honor of the 4th of July holiday. That said, I’ll be around if there’s a major, unexpected news development. We’ll return to a normal schedule on Wednesday morning. Have a safe and enjoyable holiday. Explore:The MaddowBlog Friday's Mini-Report, 6.30.17 More Like This Best of MSNBC