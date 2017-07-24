House Republican has unfortunate words for ‘some female senators’

Sometimes, a quote is so misguided, it’s hard to know where to start.

A Texas Republican congressman says it’s “absolutely repugnant” that the GOP-led Senate hasn’t acted on repealing the health care law and he singled out “some female senators from the Northeast.” In a radio interview with “1440 Keys,” Rep. Blake Farenthold said the Senate has failed to show the courage to dismantle the health care law. The Senate is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to move ahead on legislation.

According to the Associated Press’ report, Farenthold added, in apparent reference to Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Shelley Moore Capito, “If it was a guy from south Texas, I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style.”

In other words, Farenthold is so upset about the state of the health care debate, he can imagine a duel with members of his own party who see the issue differently.

Oh my.

First, for someone to believe it’s “absolutely repugnant” to protect health benefits for millions of families is a little bizarre, even by 2017 standards.

Second, the regressive Republican plan has generated criticism from a variety of GOP officials, including several men. For Farenthold to focus his concerns on “some female senators” seems wholly unnecessary – and a little creepy.

Third, the Texas Republican is apparently concerned about women “from the Northeast,” but you don’t need to be a geography major to know neither Alaska nor West Virginia are in “the Northeast.”

But even if we put all of that aside, we’re left with the Republican congressman’s apparent belief that settling the intra-party disagreement “Aaron Burr-style” would be appropriate under certain circumstances. I don’t imagine Farenthold wants my advice, but I have to wonder: if he could come up with a substantive, policy-focused defense for his party’s far-right proposal, he might be able to change some minds and help pass a bill.

Without, you know, pistols.