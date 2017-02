GOP lawmaker: ‘Obamacare’ may be saved by progressive activism

Speaking at a health care conference in Orlando this week, Boehner – who held dozens of ACA repeal votes against his better instincts – said the existing law is likely to remain largely intact, despite Republican dominance. “Most of the framework of the Affordable Care Act,” he said, “that’s going to be there.”



The former Speaker added that his party will continue to struggle to agree among themselves on an alternative, and conceded many of the reform law’s most popular provisions are



Perhaps not

Republican Rep. Mo Brooks said Thursday that protests at town halls around the country might prevent Republican lawmakers from repealing the Affordable Care Act.



“I’ll tell you, Toni, there are a, in my opinion, a significant number of congressmen who are being impacted by these kinds of protests and their spine is a little bit weak,” the Alabama congressman said in an interview on “The Morning Show with Toni & Gary” on WBHP 800 Alabama radio. “And I don’t know if we’re going to be able to repeal Obamacare now because these folks who support Obamacare are very active, they’re putting pressure on congressman and there’s not a counter-effort to steal the spine of some of these congressmen in tossup districts around the country.”