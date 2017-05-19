Friday’s Mini-Report, 5.19.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein “gave two separate briefings to House and Senate members this week to discuss his role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey, his decision to appoint a special counsel to investigate Russian interference in last year’s election and any possible connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.”
* A question in need of an answer: “Was [Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan] personally involved in his bodyguards’ attacks on protesters in D.C.?”
* Watch this one closely: “President Donald Trump has told advisers he wants to end payments of key Obamacare subsidies, a move that could send the health law’s insurance markets into a tailspin, according to several sources familiar with the conversations.”
* Dana Rohrabacher is known as Putin’s favorite congressman: “The F.B.I. warned a Republican congressman in 2012 that Russian spies were trying to recruit him, officials said, an example of how aggressively Russian agents have tried to influence Washington politics.”
* NAACP: “The national board of the N.A.A.C.P. voted Friday to dismiss the organization’s president, Cornell William Brooks, after only three years, pledging a ‘systemwide refresh’ at the nation’s largest and most storied civil rights group in order to confront President Trump more vigorously.”
* I wonder if the chat was recorded: “President Donald Trump convened his legal team on Thursday to discuss the escalating investigation into whether his campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.”
* Uncertainty: “From the standpoint of creating economic uncertainty, the election of Donald Trump has been more tumultuous than the 1987 stock market crash and the 2008 financial crisis.”
* If I never hear his name again, that’d be just fine: “Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner wept openly in federal court Friday as he pleaded guilty to sexting a 15-year-old girl — and broke down as he admitted to the judge: ‘I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse.’”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
