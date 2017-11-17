Friday’s Mini-Report, 11.17.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* This is quite a story: “A Panama tower carries Trump’s name and ties to organized crime.”

* In case you missed the latest on Trump-Russia: “Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team in mid-October issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump’s campaign requesting Russia-related documents from more than a dozen top officials, according to a person familiar with the matter.”

* That’s quite a while to wait: “Jared Kushner is still working with an interim security clearance 10 months into President Donald Trump’s administration, according to White House officials and others with knowledge of the matter.”

* Changing the makeup and direction of America’s courts: “President Donald Trump is nominating white men to America’s federal courts at a rate not seen in nearly 30 years, threatening to reverse a slow transformation toward a judiciary that reflects the nation’s diversity.”

* Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak “said on Wednesday that it would take him more than 20 minutes to name all of the Trump officials he’s met with or spoken to on the phone. ‘First, I’m never going to do that,’ he said. ‘And second, the list is so long that I’m not going to be able to go through it in 20 minutes.’”

* In case you missed Rachel’s segment on Reza Zarrab: “A gold trader who is close to Turkish President Recep Erdogan is now cooperating with federal prosecutors in a money-laundering case, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter, and legal experts say prosecutors may be seeking information about any ties between the Turkish government and former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn.”

* I was eager to see today whether Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) faced any additional accusers today. At least so far, that hasn’t happened, and we’ve instead seen statements like these.

* The New York Times published a very impressive piece of work, examining the locations of U.S. airstrikes in Iraq, and comparing the civilian casualty rates to the claims released by coalition forces.

* And while Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) benefited from a mistrial this week, the Senate Ethics Committee isn’t done with him.

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.