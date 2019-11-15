Friday’s Mini-Report, 11.15.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Standing ovations like these are rare: “Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, received a standing ovation on Friday at the conclusion of her more than five hours of testimony before the House Intelligence Committee. Republicans and Democrats alike had praised Yovanovitch’s distinguished service as a diplomat during the inquiry,”

* SCOTUS: “Lawyers for President Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to put a hold on a subpoena from a House committee seeking eight years of his financial documents.”

* Rodney Reed: “The Texas parole board voted unanimously Friday to recommend Gov. Greg Abbott delay the execution of death row inmate Rodney Reed by 120 days – as the convicted murderer is set to be put to death next Wednesday.”

* A case I’ll be keeping an eye on: “California and 22 other states sued the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday, asking a federal court to block the Trump administration from stripping the nation’s most populous state of its long-standing authority to set its own fuel-efficiency standards on cars and trucks.”

* Try not to be surprised: “The Republican National Committee will hold its winter meetings at President Trump’s Doral golf course in Florida next year – awarding another of the party’s most lucrative events to the president’s private business, a party spokesman said Thursday.”

* Quite a story: “The Justice Department inspector general’s office told witnesses set to review draft sections of its long-awaited report on the FBI investigation of President Trump’s 2016 campaign that they would not be allowed to submit written feedback, but later asserted that was not their intention after a Washington Post report disclosing the unusual restriction.”

* The McCabe case: “A federal judge excoriated Justice Department officials Thursday for their handling of potential criminal charges against former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, saying the continued uncertainty over the prosecution was unfair to McCabe and the public.”

* I think I know where she was going with this, but it would’ve been a horrible idea: “Nikki Haley, the former UN Ambassador under President Donald Trump, stated that she believes the Trump administration should have named Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, as special envoy to Ukraine.”

* Ethics on Capitol Hill: “The House Ethics Committee announced on Thursday that it was investigating whether Representative Alcee L. Hastings, Democrat of Florida, violated House rules by having a personal relationship with a member of his staff or accepting inappropriate gifts…. This is the third investigation the Ethics Committee has announced this month into allegations that a sitting member of Congress had violated House rules codified this year that bar lawmakers from having relationships with members of their staffs.”

Enjoy the weekend.