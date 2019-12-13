Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.13.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Wisconsin, one of the nation’s key 2020 battlegrounds, the latest Marquette Law School poll found Donald Trump with a 47% approval rate, well above the national average. The same poll showed the president narrowly leading each of the top Democratic candidates in hypothetical match-ups, through Trump narrowly trails Joe Biden in the Marquette results.

* On a related note, the same poll found Biden leading his party’s 2020 pack in Wisconsin with 23% support, followed by Bernie Sanders at 19%, Elizabeth Warren at 16%, and Pete Buttigieg at 15%. No other candidate reached 5%.

* The Democratic National Committee has announced the dates and media partners for the next round of presidential primary debates, including an event in Iowa on Jan. 14, in New Hampshire on Feb. 7, in Nevada on Feb. 19, and in South Carolina on Feb. 25. The qualifying metrics for participating in the debates have not yet been announced.

* Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a late entrant in the Democratic presidential race, released a letter from his doctor yesterday describing the 77-year-old candidate as being in “outstanding health,” though he has received treatment for a variety of minor ailments, including an irregular heartbeat. Bloomberg is one of four Democratic presidential hopefuls in his 70s, and one of three candidates who’s over the age of 75.

* Politico reported yesterday that two progressive groups, Arena and Future Now Fund, are moving forward with plans to “spend $7 million to try to flip GOP-controlled state legislatures in Florida, Arizona, Michigan and North Carolina.”

* Despite having been championed by Kris Kobach, Kansas Secretary of State’s office announced this week that it’s suspending its use of the controversial CrossCheck system.

* Ahead of the congressional special election in California’s 25th district, Democratic leaders are rallying behind Assemblywoman Christy Smith, but Bernie Sanders yesterday endorsed one of her rivals: talk-show host Cenk Uygur, who had a program on MSNBC several years ago.

* And speaking of congressional races in the Golden State, voters in California’s 36th district will no longer have to choose between two candidates with the same name next November: Raul Ruiz (R) has ended his campaign against incumbent Rep. Raul Ruiz (D).