DHS’s Kelly takes an evolving line on Trump’s border wall

Donald Trump, of course, strenuously disagrees with this – a point Kelly has apparently been reminded of. Consider Few officials in Donald Trump’s administration have been as candid in downplaying talk of a border wall as Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. Soon after taking over the cabinet agency, for example, Kelly acknowledged that an actual wall won’t be built During his confirmation hearings a few weeks earlier. Kelly, a retired Marine general, sounded a skeptical note about the entire concept, testifying that “a physical barrier in and of itself will not do the job.” Despite his boss’ promises, Kelly also told Congress earlier this month that the idea of a full border wall, stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico, is “ unlikely ” to ever be built.Donald Trump, of course, strenuously disagrees with this – a point Kelly has apparently been reminded of. Consider this exchange on CBS’s “Face the Nation” yesterday between host John Dickerson and Secretary Kelly.

DICKERSON: Mr. Secretary, I want to start with the government, which is going to run out of money next week. One of the items of debate is, the president wants money for the border wall. Is a border wall so important right now that it is worth risking a government shutdown?



KELLY: Well, I certainly think a border wall is essential, as do almost everyone that lives along the border. So, yes, I think it’s certainly worth hard negotiation over.