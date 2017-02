Conway struggles to shake her made up ‘massacre’

“Two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized, and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre,” the White House aide insisted, adding, “Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”



Even for Conway, it was a bizarre thing to say – because



A controversy soon followed, and the presidential counselor said she misspoke, using the word “massacre” when she intended to say “terrorists.” Conway has also



There are a couple of problems with the defense. The first is that it doesn’t make much sense: read the quote again and substitute “terrorists” for “massacre.” Conway meant to say the Iraqis “were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green terrorists” and “it” didn’t get covered? That’s very hard to believe.



Kellyanne Conway took to Twitter on Friday to walk back her comments on MSNBC’s Hardball about a nonexistent terrorist attack in Bowling Green, Kentucky. However, this wasn’t the first time she used the words “Bowling Green massacre” in an on-the-record conversation with a reporter.



In an earlier interview with Cosmopolitan.com, she not only used this same phrase but also went a step further in describing the actions of the two Iraqi men involved in the case to which she was referring.