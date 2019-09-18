Society

William McRaven: Send Me

Updated
 
In this episode, Chuck Rosenberg interviews William McRaven, the former Commander of the United States Special Operations Command. McRaven retired from the US Navy as the longest serving Navy SEAL in American history. A Four-Star Admiral, McRaven played a crucial role in some of the most difficult special operations in US military history: the capture of Saddam Hussein and the killing of Osama bin Laden. He is also the author of three books – Spec Ops, Make Your Bed (based on his famous graduation speech at the University of Texas which you may watch here) and Sea Stories. McRaven’s personal story of courage, humility, and second chances is a deeply moving one.

Listen here:

Read the transcript here.

Thoughtful criticism? Feedback? Questions? Email us at theoathpodcast@gmail.com.

