MSNBC Live 10/25/17

Trump Denies GOP Planning to Cap Retirement Savings to Pay for...

President Trump denies a report that the GOP is planning to cap retirement savings to pay for tax reform, but is he telling the truth? Art Laffer, an economic adviser under President Reagan, weighs in. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Flake: We can't continue to remain silent
2 hours 34 min ago
Joe: We are seeing the coming end of the GOP
3 hours 47 min ago
Schiff on Trump dossier: Sometimes oppo research is true
12 hours 22 min ago
Republicans react to Flakes challenge to GOP
10 hours 49 min ago
Maddow: Prosecutors after Manafort for money laundering
12 hours 38 min ago
Trump reportedly 'on edge' after Flake, Corker one-two punch
‘No path forward’: Flake blasts Trump, won’t seek re-election
Sen. Jeff Flake: 'Resentment is not a governing philosophy'
Lawrence: Flake, Corker know exactly what they're doing
Clinton campaign, DNC helped fund research that became dossier

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL