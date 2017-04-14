MSNBC Live 04/14/17

Leon Panetta: Dangerous to Take Preemptive Strike on North Korea

Andrea Mitchell and Leon Panetta discuss the escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, the U.S. bombing of an ISIS target in Afghanistan and the threat of more strikes in Syria. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Breaking down Trump's week of shifts
6 hours 22 min ago
Pentagon releases footage of 'mother of all bombs' strike
7 hours 38 min ago
British intel reported Trump campaign Russia ties: Report
17 hours 59 min ago
Trump approval rating rises in new poll
8 hours 58 min ago
Trump admin drops bomb as new Russia story breaks
16 hours 57 min ago
Arkansas to execute eight prisoners over ten days
Meet the Dem leading in red GA district special election
Mar-a-Lago kitchen hit with 13 health code violations
Chris: Trump's troublinig choice of words
Did Pres. Trump know U.S. was dropping 'Mother of all Bombs'?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL