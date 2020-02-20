Fmr. Sen. Dodd: Amidst the chaos in last night's Debate, 'Joe looked like the adult in the room'04:42
Former Democratic Senator Chris Dodd sat down with Andrea Mitchell to discuss last night's Democratic debate and the state of the 2020 race. He said Mayor Bloomberg "had a terrible night," and that Vice President Biden is the best choice for the nomination given his "proven record." He also touched on Bernie Sanders saying if the Vermont senator lands at the top of the ticket, Congressional seats "are in jeopardy."