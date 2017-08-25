All In with Chris Hayes 08/25/17

Sebastian Gorka resigns as special assistant to Trump

Sebastian Gorka is the latest aide to President Trump to leave the White House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump pardons Sheriff Joe Arpaio
2 hours 7 min ago
Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 4, hurtles toward Texas
Sebastian Gorka resigns as special assistant to Trump
1 hour 43 min ago
NBC: Mueller issues new subpoenas to Manafort associates
4 hours 16 min ago
Matthews: The Special Counsel is gaining speed
2 hours 18 min ago
WSJ: Special counsel looks at role Flynn played
Cohn: Trump admin. can 'do better' to stand up to Neo-Nazis
WH likely to end DACA immigration program
Texas Gov.: Undocumented will not have to show ID for Hurricane relief
Harvard study: Breitbart dominated 2016 immigration coverage

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL