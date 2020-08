Joy talks to Kristin Urquiza, who recently spoke during the first night of the DNC’s broadcast to talk about her late father who passed away from the coronavirus. Urquiza says, "I didn't only feel grief. I felt intense anger, that my father was not given a chance to be able to make sound decisions how to mitigate risk. Because the airwaves have been littered with either downplaying of the virus or misinformation."