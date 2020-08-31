Joy Reid: 'Trump is openly encouraging more violence'

Joy Reid has a warning when it comes to hearing what President Trump has to say on recent violence: Beware of politicians preying on tribal loyalties, especially the current president. Joy says, “If Trump wanted to end the violence in American cities, he could simply go on his Twitter feed and tell his supporters to go home … But Trump is openly doing the opposite: encouraging more violence and cowing his party into refusing to condemn the violence, while his media friends laude the Kenosha shooter.”