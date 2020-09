Joy Reid addresses the controversy over comparing Trump's incitement of followers to the so-called 'radicalization' of Muslims. Joy talks to Dalia Mogahed of the ISPU and Naveed Jamali. Dalia Mogahed says, "What we want though is simply objective fair coverage of all communities, of all acts of violence ... and what we often see, however, is that term 'terrorist' is only used against Muslims. No matter what their motivation might be."