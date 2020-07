Congresswoman Ilhan Omar says Congressman Yoho’s remarks calling Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez a ‘‘a f---ing b----’ need to be condemned aggressively: "We know that as the daughters of dignified, decent men you don't have to have a mother or a sister or a wife in order for you to respect women as an equal human being ... We have to condemn it aggressively b/c it's a member of Congress."