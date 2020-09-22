GOP’s hypocrisy on Supreme Court highlights the dangers of minority rule

Joy highlights the neglect that Republicans have shown during the coronavirus response along with their own rules in the upcoming Supreme Court fight to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat. Joy notes the Republican Party is able to take the Senate because of winning seats that don't make up a majority of the country’s population. And if Trump fills the Ginsburg seat, 5 of the 9 justices would have been nominated by presidents who lost the popular vote when initially elected. In other words: minority rule.