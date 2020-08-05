Fmr. Liberty University Staffer: ‘Felt like I was back in the 1950s, 1960s and it hurt’

Several Black staff members and athletes have left Liberty University after the school’s president, Jerry Falwell Jr., tried to mock Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Twitter with a mask that depicted the racist imagery from Northam’s medical school yearbook. Former Liberty University staffer Keyvon Scott says there was no room to grow for him there: “It felt like I was back in the 1950s or 1960s and that hurt. And it’s kinda like how do you maneuver being in a Christian atmosphere but being looked at like you’re nothing.”