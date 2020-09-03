Daniel Prude's brother says police didn't tell him about brother's death at first

A Black man, restrained with handcuffs and his head covered with a “spit hood,” was forced into the asphalt by Rochester police before going limp and dying days later, his family said Wednesday. Relatives of Daniel Prude, 41, released police video and claimed that it shows officers used excessive force to control him. His brother, Joe Prude, tells Joy “Only thing they told me was they apprehended my brother ... They never told me nothing about that my brother placed on life support, he stopped breathing at the scene of the crime."