Climate change impossible to ignore with wildfires, active hurricane season

This week, more than ever, the effects of climate change have been impossible to ignore. President Donald Trump though, has spent the past few years dismantling as many environmental regulations he could get his hands on. And during his visit to California, he openly mocked the science of climate change. On tackling climate change Varshini Prakash of Sunrise Movement says, "A majority of Americans of both political parties support govt led action on climate change. Unfortunately, our politicians in office are not actually responsive to that public will." Prakash’s solution: changing what Congress looks like.