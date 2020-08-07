Charles Booker: We are dealing with the trauma of gun violence as a public health crisis

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Thursday against the National Rifle Association seeking to dissolve the gun rights advocacy group and accusing top executives of "years of illegal self-dealings" that funded a "lavish lifestyle." Kentucky state lawmaker Charles Booker says, "This is personal to me. I lost a cousin this morning that was murdered. And over the past 4 years, I've had 5 cousins murdered. We are dealing with the trauma of gun violence as a public health crisis.” He goes on to say the NRA is weaponizing hate.