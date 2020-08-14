The Caste system in America

Isabel Wilkerson’s new book, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” examines America’s history of segregation and racism as a caste system, created through an artificial ranking of human value. Wilkerson says, “Only when [Europeans came] to the United States to create this new country, there became the impulse to rank and to divide – it could have been any number of physical characteristics but it turned out to be race as the measure of value and the hierarchy that was created here in this country.”