The Caste system in America

Isabel Wilkerson’s new book, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” examines America’s history of segregation and racism as a caste system, created through an artificial ranking of human value. Wilkerson says, “Only when [Europeans came] to the United States to create this new country, there became the impulse to rank and to divide – it could have been any number of physical characteristics but it turned out to be race as the measure of value and the hierarchy that was created here in this country.”Aug. 14, 2020

