Rick Stengel tells Lawrence O’Donnell that Trump “pretends ignorance” when he claims he would have acted if he had seen the intelligence that Russia offered bounties to kill U.S. troops and says that Trump’s withdrawal of nearly 12,000 U.S. troops from Germany is “Putin’s dream”: “This has been a goal of the Russians for 500 years and Vladimir Putin has pulled it off because he has a lackey in the American president.”