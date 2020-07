Former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman outlined how he was pressured to resign by Attorney General William Barr in a closed House Judiciary Committee hearing. Chairman Nadler said, “We don't know yet if the Attorney General's conduct is criminal, but that kind of quid pro quo gets awfully close to bribery.” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who was in the hearing, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to react.