David Dayen tells Ali Velshi that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy “didn’t pass the laugh test” when he testified that he had spoken to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin about his plan, but not details about the changes that slowed mail delivery. Dayen says this merits further investigation given new details that Mnuchin was interested in using the Postal Service as a political tool: “This is one agency trying to tell another agency in the federal government what to do.”