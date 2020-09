Amidst the country's racial reckoning, Trump minimized police misconduct by arguing officers can "choke" under pressure. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains the latest updates in Daniel Prude’s police killing and details how Rochester police and city officials stage-managed the case. New evidence shows one officer wrote “make him a suspect” next to Daniel Prude’s name on an incident report. Rev. Al Sharpton joins Melber and argues this now "goes beyond a cover-up to a crime."