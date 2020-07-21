Why Bill Barr faces a reckoning if Trump loses

MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber delivers a special report on Attorney General Barr’s controversial meddling in the criminal cases of former Trump associates, Michael Flynn and Roger Stone. Now, Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen is suing the President, alleging the DOJ is trying to deploy an illegal plot to silence his tell-all book before the election. Barr now being seen more as the President's personal lawyer, then as the real Attorney General. His actions in stark contrast with statements he made in 1991, when he talked about the importance of Presidents not having political breaks during his confirmation hearing.