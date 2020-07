In a special legal breakdown, MSNBC’s Ari Melber addresses the renewed scrutiny the tech industry now faces in light of the pandemic. While tech titans like Facebooks’s Zuckerberg and Amazon’s Bezos have raked in billions of dollars, Congress is debating whether to renew or slash jobless benefits of just $600 for Americans. Four of America’s top tech companies faced Congress themselves today, pressed by lawmakers for breaking the rules of capitalism.