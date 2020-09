A former colleague of Melania Trump outlines several accusations in a new book, including that Melania joins a long list of Trump insiders who use personal email despite the hypocrisy of attacking Hillary Clinton for the same act. New York Times Columnist Michelle Goldberg notes she can’t think “of a single thing that Trump has accused his opponents of that he is not guilty of himself,” except perhaps birtherism, and discusses the new book with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.