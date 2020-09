In a special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on how local pressure and a damning video forced the resignation of Rochester’s chief of police and other command staff. Melber puts the police killing of Daniel Prude in the wider context of other police reports that proved to be misleading or false – which undercuts some recent claims by Pres. Trump and A.G. Barr deferring to police accounts in arrests -- and explores how these cases inform approaches to police reform.