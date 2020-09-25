Trump's fear and rage exposed: Bob Woodward on Trump’s mentality and lies

Journalist Bob Woodward recounts how his new reporting and extensive interviews with Pres. Trump led him to conclude that Trump fails to grasp a fundamental truth: The “President has a moral responsibility to the larger public.” Instead, Woodward says Trump is “always thinking about himself” in how he makes decisions in office – a shortcoming that is more fundamental than any ideological or policy critiques of Trump. Woodward also discusses why Jared Kushner likened surviving this White House to being the Cheshire Cat in “Alice in Wonderland,” and Trump’s reliance on former foe Lindsey Graham, in this interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.