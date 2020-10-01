Trump's 'drug deal': Key witness pressed for cashing in on book

Pres. Trump's former National Security Adviser, Amb. John Bolton, discusses if Trump's taxes and debts impact his foreign policy decisions and the DOJ probe of his new book. Bolton also responds to criticism from an array of government officials and commentators that he withheld impeachment testimony to save it for his book. MSNBC’s Ari Melber presses him on the issue, and fact-checks Bolton's claim that he delayed speaking out because the Executive Branch opposed it - when in fact, Bolton ultimately published the book while the Executive Branch still opposed its release.