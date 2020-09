Pres. Trump and his legal allies are preparing to replace Justice Ginsburg with a judge who will vote to ban abortion in the U.S. – making the new SCOTUS battle different than the fight over Trump’s last two nominees to the high court. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the legal history and the implications of overturning Roe v. Wade. (This segment is one part of a two-part report on the Supreme Court, also featuring former Planned Parenthood chief Cecile Richards.)