The Beat with Ari

Trump re-election complicated by historic Harris pick

05:01

As Kamala Harris made her first appearance as Joe Biden's running mate, the Trump campaign tried to adjust to a new foe. Harris's historic candidacy sparked over $10 million in Democratic fundraising and builds on a long history from Jeannette Rankin's 1916 election as the first woman in Congress to Dalip Singh Saund, the first Asian-American elected to Congress. Harris is the second Black woman elected to the Senate, following Sen. Carol Moseley Braun, who discusses these issues with MSNBC's Ari Melber.Aug. 13, 2020

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All