Trump re-election complicated by historic Harris pick

As Kamala Harris made her first appearance as Joe Biden's running mate, the Trump campaign tried to adjust to a new foe. Harris's historic candidacy sparked over $10 million in Democratic fundraising and builds on a long history from Jeannette Rankin's 1916 election as the first woman in Congress to Dalip Singh Saund, the first Asian-American elected to Congress. Harris is the second Black woman elected to the Senate, following Sen. Carol Moseley Braun, who discusses these issues with MSNBC's Ari Melber.