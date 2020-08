On the night Joe Biden tapped Kamala Harris as his running mate, some top Democrats say the historic pick will boost turnout and increase the odds of Trump losing to Biden. Former 2020 candidate and Harris’s Senate colleague Cory Booker reacted jubilantly to the news, outlining why he thinks Harris is right on substance and politics and noting she broke barriers and “had to forge a path where folks like her were never led to the table,” in this breaking news coverage with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.