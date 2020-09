As Biden prepares to face off with Trump in the first Presidential debate in the aftermath of the release of Trump’s taxes, the “Art of the Deal” co-author Tony Schwartz joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to react to the NYT’s bombshell tax report and to discuss debate strategy. After working with Hillary Clinton’s campaign on debate prep back in 2016, Schwartz argues Biden shouldn’t “debate Trump” but rather “talk to the people that are in the audience.”