Trump headed for loss to Biden with the right VP pick, Dems say

Many Democrats believe Joe Biden can increase his odds of defeating Pres. Trump with a mobilizing pick for running mate, as Biden himself is touting four women of color on his VP short list. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on one of the candidates, Sen. Kamala Harris, in this edition of The Beat’s Backstory Series, which focuses on substantive reporting on the key figures in the campaign. “Harris stands astride so many fault lines in the democratic party - and America - right now,” Melber notes, citing “demands for diversity and power in the Trump era, a reckoning for a deeply cruel justice system, and the atavistic debate over who can deliver fundamental change.” The report provides an objective account of potential pros and cons in Harris’s long record as a barrier-breaking prosecutor.