Trump GOP caught in COVID hypocrisy: TX official tells voters to gather in person for his 'virtual' speech

As President Trump continues to lean into the idea that the pandemic is “over,” five top Republican Senators are no longer planning on attending the RNC in Florida. Meanwhile in Texas, government officials are planning on holding scheduled speeches virtually while they encourage their constituents to attend the GOP convention in person. President Obama’s former health policy adviser Dr. Zeke Emanuel and Color of Chance Co-Chair and NBC News Political Analyst Heather McGhee join MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss what Dr. Emanuel calls “crass behavior.”