Trump could lose Florida and 2020 election with this VP pick, Dems say

Val Demings has pressed through many obstacles in her career of public service, and with America bitterly divided over social justice issues, Demings has appeared as a prime candidate for Joe Biden’s VP. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Rep. Val Demings in this edition of The Beat’s Backstory Series, which focuses on substantive reporting on the key figures in the campaign. “When home state figures are added to a national ticket, it’s big local news and would certainly give the Biden campaign a new way to mobilize Florida Democrats,” Melber notes. The report provides an objective account of potential pros and cons in Deming’s career as Orlando’s first female Police Chief and her career in Congress.