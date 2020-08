Speaker Nancy Pelosi talked up a debate between Biden and Trump, and in this newsworthy interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber she asserts Trump is unworthy of debating Biden, noting she has "worked in a very positive way" with Republican presidents in the past, but that this is "quite different." In this wide-ranging interview, Pelosi also addresses the status of talks over COVID relief and her message to Trump on policy as the country hits over 180,000 COVID deaths.