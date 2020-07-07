Traumatized Trump “clown”: scorching tell-all casts Trump as lying, cheating “narcissist”

A bombshell new book by Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, reveals Trump’s “life of lies” – like cheating on his SATs -- and gets to the alleged root of Trump’s personal issues. Excerpts of the book leak as key Trump allies warn he could lose the election with new signs of voter enthusiasm for democratic candidates. Former Trump Organization executive Barbara Res says Trump’s father also “cheated and lied a lot.” Political commentator Sally Kohn says the bigger problem is the “Donald Trump we see today” and former RNC chair, Michael Steele says a family member gives a view inside Trump that the public can’t really see.